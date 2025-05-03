× Expand Blair Travis Officer Wes Babcock poses with kids at Kites Over Calvert

Kites Over Calvert

Free and open to the public, this annual event can't be missed! Grab your kite for a fun-filled afternoon of kite flying! Reminder: we operate on "kite-time" and if the weather doesn't cooperate, this event will be changed to the following weekend. No kite? Calvert Area Development Associations will be handing out free kites! Located in Calvert City Doctors Park from 1 PM - 3 PM!

For more information call 2703957138 or visit calvertcityky.gov/