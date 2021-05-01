Kites Over Calvert

For kids and adults of all ages, Kites Over Calvert is a great way to spend the afternoon on May 1 from 1-3PM in Doctors Park.

This event is free and open to the public. Calvert Area Development Association will be giving kites away on a first-come, first-served basis to children. Get to Doctor's Park (Behind City Hall) early to get a free kite or bring your own.

We operate on "kite-time" and if the weather doesn't cooperate, this event will be changed to the following weekend, May 8. Being outside, it’s easy to social distance and it will be encouraged.

For more information call (270) 395-7138 or on Facebook: Calvert City