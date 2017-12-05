Kiwanis Charity Christmas Auction

Join us for the 79th Annual Kiwanis Charity Christmas Auction where we raise money to support the children of Paducah & McCracken County.

In 2017, Kiwanis will distribute approximately $50,000 directly to our local kids and child based organizations! Come and enjoy an evening of food, fun and fund raising for a great cause.

We are grateful for the generosity of our community.

Please consider donating an auction item for the upcoming charitable event.

For more information visit paducahkiwanis.com/