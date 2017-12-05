Kiwanis Charity Christmas Auction

The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Kiwanis Charity Christmas Auction

Join us for the 79th Annual Kiwanis Charity Christmas Auction where we raise money to support the children of Paducah & McCracken County.

In 2017, Kiwanis will distribute approximately  $50,000 directly to our local kids and child based organizations! Come and enjoy an evening of food, fun and fund raising for a great cause.

We are grateful for the generosity of our community.

Please consider donating an auction item for the upcoming charitable event.

For more information visit paducahkiwanis.com/

The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003 View Map
