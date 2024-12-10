Kiwanis Charity Christmas Auction

The Annual Kiwanis Christmas Auction is celebrating its 85th year! Mark your calendar and make plans to attend on Tuesday, December 10th at The Commonwealth Event Center.The event will include a silent auction, and a live auction . Reserve your individual seat or table today!

Tickets are $50. Still time to donate an auction item or buy a table!

The annual Christmas Auction is our largest fundraiser of the year. 100% of proceeds raised through EVERY Kiwanis fundraiser goes directly back into our community to serve the children of our area.

For more information visit paducahkiwanis.com/