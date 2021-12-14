KMAC Adult Workshop: Beginning Crochet
to
KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Photo Courtesy of Joanna Miller
Crochet Wall Hanging
KMAC Adult Workshop: Beginning Crochet
Beginning Crochet
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
6-8pm KMAC Education Studio
$45 per participant
Join guest artist Olivia Vargas from Moonflower to create a crochet wall-hanging. Learn basic crochet stitches and how to use crochet tools. Each participant will combine these techniques to create their own 6-inch wall-hanging to take home.
This workshop is perfect for beginners or anyone looking to be creative and spend time with friends! Snacks and libations will be provided.
Proof of vaccination and masks required to attend all workshops. KMAC Members receive $5 off with the coupon code MEMBER
For more information call 502.589.0102 or visit kmacmuseum.org