KMAC Adult Workshop: Beginning Crochet

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Beginning Crochet

Tuesday, December 14, 2021

6-8pm KMAC Education Studio

$45 per participant

Join guest artist Olivia Vargas from Moonflower to create a crochet wall-hanging. Learn basic crochet stitches and how to use crochet tools. Each participant will combine these techniques to create their own 6-inch wall-hanging to take home.

This workshop is perfect for beginners or anyone looking to be creative and spend time with friends! Snacks and libations will be provided.

Proof of vaccination and masks required to attend all workshops. KMAC Members receive $5 off with the coupon code MEMBER

For more information call 502.589.0102 or visit kmacmuseum.org

502.589.0102
