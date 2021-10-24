KMAC Adult Workshop: Watercolor Sketching in Nature with Charlotte Pollock

× Expand Joanna Miller Charlotte Pollock Painting at Driscoll Estates

Watercolor Sketching in Nature with Charlotte Pollock

Sunday, October 24, 2-4 pm

Driscoll Estates

3301 Taylorsville Rd, Taylorsville, KY 40071

Take some time to get out of the city and get creative this fall! KMAC is partnering with some beautiful outdoor venues and working with local artist Charlotte Pollock. This workshop is for beginners and will focus the skills of observation and finding a peaceful and meditative experience through art. All supplies will be provided, as well as light refreshments. In the case of rain, workshops will take place under pavilions.

Tickets are $45 for non KMAC members and $40 for KMAC members

Ticket link- https://www.kmacmuseum.org/adult-workshops

There is another date and location for this workshop:

Tuesday, October 19, 5:30-7:30 pm

Riverside, the Farnsley-Moremen Landing

7410 Moorman Road, Louisville KY 40272

(More information on our adult workshops page)

Proof of vaccination required to attend all workshops. KMAC Members receive $5 off with the coupon code MEMBER

The Louisville Coalition on the History of the Enslaved is a partnership between four Louisville historic houses and former sites of enslavement, including Riverside, the Farnsley-Moremen Landing. Together with The Slave Dwelling Project and other organizations, it is our mission to interpret and share the stories of the men, women, and children enslaved on our sites, and to find relevance between these stories of the past and the events of the present.

For more information visit kmacmuseum.org/adult-workshops