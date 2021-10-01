× Expand Featured Artist: Jessica Sharp, Featured Model: Jasmine Graham Beauty and the Beat Film Poster

KMAC Couture 2021: Beauty and the Beat, A Live Film Screening Event

KMAC is excited to invite you to our 2021 KMAC Couture event. KMAC Couture is the museum’s signature fundraiser, and offers an important platform to feature and support emerging and established artists, costume and clothing designers, milliners and others from the region and across the United States. While the event is usually held as a live runway show in the Spring, this year we have enlisted fabulous filmmakers, artists, models, musicians and their crews to create a music-filled film version of the event.

This special film will showcase the amazing pieces of wearable art created by artists, who designed in line with this year's curatorial theme- "Beauty and the Beat". Artists were asked to create pieces that were inspired by music in some way and then our filmmakers recontextualized these pieces within their own interpretation of the theme. The result is a stunning piece of work that explores the practice of art-making, fashion and craft through a audio-visual experience.

This event is a live film premiere of the “KMAC Couture 2021: Beauty and the Beat” film and includes four separate showings. The screenings will take place at RePurposed on Main, an outdoor venue at 615 Main Street. There will be food trucks and bars within the venue.

Tickets are available for purchase on KMAC's website and include three options: $140 VIP Supporter Level ticket, $40 Level ticket, $40 Midnight screening ticket (for two people)

Film Screening Schedule:

1st Screening- Doors open 7:30 PM, film begins around 8:00 PM

2nd Screening- Doors open 9:00 PM, film begins around 9:15 PM

3rd Screening- Doors open 10:15 PM, film begins around 10:30 PM

Final Midnight Screening- Doors open 12:00 AM, film begins around 12:15 AM

*Please note that this event will take place outdoors. We will continue to monitor the Covid-19 situation within Louisville and amend entry requirements if necessary*

For more information visit kmacmuseum.org/couture