× Expand KMAC Contemporary Art Museum KMAC Couture After Party

KMAC Couture 2023 After Party

Join us for the KMAC Couture After Party!

The party doesn't stop when the Runway Show ends!

Eat, drink, dance, and mingle- The KMAC Couture afterparty gives all guests a chance to see the garments up close and chat with the Artists and Models! Enjoy music from Preetee Jae the DJ!

After Party Event Details:

Date: April 15th 2023

Location: The Café at Paristown

Time: 10PM-12AM

This ticket is for the After Party ONLY! To purchase tickets for KMAC Couture 2023 (Pre-show cocktail hour, Runway Show, and After Party included) please visit: https://redpintix.com/events/kmac-couture-art-walks-the-runway-2023-4-15-2023

Please note: If you or a family member bought tickets to the KMAC Couture 2023 event, they do not need to buy an additional afterparty ticket. All KMAC Couture 2023 event tickets include access to the afterparty.

All ticket purchases are non-refundable, even in the event a live event is not possible because of issues related to Covid-19. The event is planned as a fundraising event for KMAC Museum and as such, money is spent as it is received for exhibition and educational support.

Venue Information

Paristown- Louisville, KY

731 Brent Street

Louisville, KY 40204

For more information, please visit kmacmuseum.org/