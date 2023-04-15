KMAC Couture 2023 After Party
KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Join us for the KMAC Couture After Party!
The party doesn't stop when the Runway Show ends!
Eat, drink, dance, and mingle- The KMAC Couture afterparty gives all guests a chance to see the garments up close and chat with the Artists and Models! Enjoy music from Preetee Jae the DJ!
After Party Event Details:
Date: April 15th 2023
Location: The Café at Paristown
Time: 10PM-12AM
This ticket is for the After Party ONLY! To purchase tickets for KMAC Couture 2023 (Pre-show cocktail hour, Runway Show, and After Party included) please visit: https://redpintix.com/events/kmac-couture-art-walks-the-runway-2023-4-15-2023
Please note: If you or a family member bought tickets to the KMAC Couture 2023 event, they do not need to buy an additional afterparty ticket. All KMAC Couture 2023 event tickets include access to the afterparty.
All ticket purchases are non-refundable, even in the event a live event is not possible because of issues related to Covid-19. The event is planned as a fundraising event for KMAC Museum and as such, money is spent as it is received for exhibition and educational support.
Paristown- Louisville, KY
731 Brent Street
Louisville, KY 40204
For more information, please visit kmacmuseum.org/