KMAC Couture: Art Walks the Runway 2023

KMAC Contemporary Art Museum, located in historic downtown on Museum Row is Louisville’s premier contemporary art museum. Through exhibitions, education, and outreach, KMAC works to connect people to art and creative practice. KMAC is where Art is the Big Idea and Craft is the Process.

KMAC Couture is a wearable art runway show presented as the signature fundraiser for KMAC that provides funding for the Museum’s education programs and exhibits. KMAC Couture launched in 2013 as a distinct fashion event that allowed KMAC to showcase its unique position as a contemporary art museum that celebrates ideas at the crossroads of art, craft, and design.

For our eleventh year, the curatorial committee has called upon artists to find inspiration within the pages of a treasured book or piece of literature to celebrate this year's theme, KMAC Couture: One for the Books!

Some participants over the years have invented their own textiles and employed unconventional materials that help push the boundaries of wearability, constructing work that can be both costume and sculpture. Others have created fantastical garments with a more functional and durable quality, but that are likewise extraordinary in how they explore the range of possibilities for artistic expression through the items we wear, canvasing the human body in limitless ways.

This year, KMAC Couture will be hosted at an all-new venue: Paristown! As we embark on the next decade of KMAC Couture, we’re confident that this move will highlight the art walking the runway like never before as well as elevate the experience for our guests. Paristown is Louisville’s newest venue for exciting and vibrant events. The pre show cocktail party will be held under a tent covering Christy’s Garden and the runway show will take place in a structured tent along Brent Street. We at KMAC are excited to launch this next chapter of “One For the Books!” and look forward to seeing you on April 15th at 7:00 p.m.

Join us as we turn the page on a new chapter of KMAC Couture!

