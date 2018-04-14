KMAC Couture: Art Walks the Runway

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

KMAC Couture is a runway experience featuring wearable art and conceptual fashion designs. The show includes work from established artists and emerging students from high school and universities. Each year, approximately 50 unique pieces walk the runway before an audience of more than 600 people. All proceeds support KMAC Museum’s education programs and exhibitions.

Two enhancements are available for guests this year: ticket buyers can select their own seats, and they can upgrade their purchase to include a bottle of chilled champagne waiting for them at their seat before the show begins. VIP tickets sold for $300 include front row seats and early access to the cocktail reception with light hors d’oeuvres and signature cocktails. Following the runway show, all guests have the opportunity to interact with participating artists and models at the after party.

For more information visit kmacmuseum.org

