KMAC Couture: Art Walks the Runway
KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
KMAC Couture: Art Walks the Runway
KMAC Couture is a runway experience featuring wearable art and conceptual fashion designs. The show includes work from established artists and emerging students from high school and universities. Each year, approximately 50 unique pieces walk the runway before an audience of more than 600 people. All proceeds support KMAC Museum’s education programs and exhibitions.
For more information visit kmacmuseum.org