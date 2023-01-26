× Expand KMAC Contemporary Museum KMAC Couture Launch Party

KMAC Couture Launch Party

Join us for the KMAC Couture Launch Party- a night to celebrate the selected KMAC Couture 2023 Artists! The Launch Party marks the official kick-off to the KMAC Couture season and is open to the public! Enjoy light bites, drinks, music, and get to know the Artists of KMAC Couture 2023! The Launch Party will take place January 26th, 2023 at KMAC Museum from 6-8p.

For more information call 502.589.0102 or visit kmacmuseum.org