KMAC Couture Launch Party
to
KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Design Courtesy of Maddie Smith
KMAC Couture X Launch flyer
Mark your calendars and join us on January 20th, 2022 from 6-8 pm for the official launch party of KMAC Couture X, the 10th anniversary edition of KMAC Couture, KMAC Museum's signature fundraising event where art walks the runway.
The launch party will take place at KMAC Museum and will be a welcome celebration for all of the artists who have been invited to design garments for KMAC Couture X.
Attendees will be able to meet the participating artists and designers and learn more about past and future looks from KMAC Couture. There will be snacks, refreshments, libations and a live DJ. We hope you will come and help us kick off an exciting new season of KMAC Couture!
For more information call (502) 589-0102 or visit kmacmuseum.org