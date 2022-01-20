× Expand Design Courtesy of Maddie Smith KMAC Couture X Launch flyer

KMAC Couture Launch Party

Mark your calendars and join us on January 20th, 2022 from 6-8 pm for the official launch party of KMAC Couture X, the 10th anniversary edition of KMAC Couture, KMAC Museum's signature fundraising event where art walks the runway.

​

The launch party will take place at KMAC Museum and will be a welcome celebration for all of the artists who have been invited to design garments for KMAC Couture X.

​

Attendees will be able to meet the participating artists and designers and learn more about past and future looks from KMAC Couture. There will be snacks, refreshments, libations and a live DJ. We hope you will come and help us kick off an exciting new season of KMAC Couture!

For more information call (502) 589-0102 or visit kmacmuseum.org