KMAC Museum Adult Workshop: Decorative Macrame Plant Hanger Workshop

Decorative Macrame: Plant Hanger Workshop

Saturday, October 30, 10 am - 12 pm

KMAC Museum

715 W Main Street, Louisville, KY 40202

KMAC is partnering with Mahonia and Farmington Historic Plantation to present a unique macramé workshop. Learn basic knots, chains, braids and cords for the rope art of macramé. Each participant will combine these techniques to create their own plant hanger to take home. Participants will choose from a variety of pots provided by Mahonia (included in the cost of the workshop) and receive a 20% coupon to the store to pick out a plant at a later date. This workshop is perfect for beginners or anyone looking to be creative and spend time with friends! All supplies will be provided, as well as light refreshments.

There is an additional date and location for this workshop-

Tuesday, October 26, 6-8 pm

Farmington Historic Plantation

3033 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY 40205

Proof of vaccination required to attend all workshops. KMAC Members receive $5 off with the coupon code MEMBER

The workshop at Farmington Historic Plantation will take place under a lighted pavilion outdoors. The workshop at KMAC Museum will take place in the outdoor garden area. In the case of rain, the workshop will move to the indoor education studio where masks will be required.

The Louisville Coalition on the History of the Enslaved is a partnership between four Louisville historic houses and former sites of enslavement, including Farmington Historic Plantation. Together with The Slave Dwelling Project and other organizations, it is our mission to interpret and share the stories of the men, women, and children enslaved on our sites, and to find relevance between these stories of the past and the events of the present.

For more information call (502) 589-0102 or visit kmacmuseum.org