× Expand Photo courtesy of Lizzie Gulick Felted Beads

KMAC Museum Adult Workshop: Felt Bead Jewelry

Felt Bead Jewelry

​

Thursday, January 13, 2022

6-8pm KMAC Education Studio

$45 per participant

Join guest artist Lizzie Gulick to create felt beads for any type of jewelry or decor! Learn basic techniques for working with felt and additional skills like embroidery for adding embellishment. Each participant will use these skills to create their own set of beads for a jewelry piece to take home. This workshop is perfect for beginners or anyone looking to be creative and spend time with friends! Snacks and libations will be provided.

Proof of vaccination and masks required to attend all workshops. KMAC Members receive $5 off with the coupon code MEMBER

For more information call(502) 589-0102 or visit kmacmuseum.org