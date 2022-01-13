KMAC Museum Adult Workshop: Felt Bead Jewelry
to
KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Photo courtesy of Lizzie Gulick
Felted Beads
KMAC Museum Adult Workshop: Felt Bead Jewelry
Felt Bead Jewelry
Thursday, January 13, 2022
6-8pm KMAC Education Studio
$45 per participant
Join guest artist Lizzie Gulick to create felt beads for any type of jewelry or decor! Learn basic techniques for working with felt and additional skills like embroidery for adding embellishment. Each participant will use these skills to create their own set of beads for a jewelry piece to take home. This workshop is perfect for beginners or anyone looking to be creative and spend time with friends! Snacks and libations will be provided.
Proof of vaccination and masks required to attend all workshops. KMAC Members receive $5 off with the coupon code MEMBER
For more information call(502) 589-0102 or visit kmacmuseum.org