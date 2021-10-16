× Expand Photo by Joanna Miller Mother and Child Enjoying Family Fun Day 2020

KMAC Museum Family Fun Day

KMAC is excited to invite you to our first Family Fun Day since February 2020!

Our Fall Family Fun Day will take place on Saturday, October 16th, with free admission to all museum visitors that day in addition to special activities for kids and families between 11am and 2pm.

This Family Fun Day will look a little bit different than ones in the past so as to ensure the safety and fun for all of our visitors. KMAC Educators will have brief activities related to our current exhibitions in different galleries to help families flow through the museum and engage with the new shows. Visitors will also be able to make a take home art pack, so that they can bring the fun of art-making home.

Attendees will be expected to observe social distancing practices and all visitors ages 2 and over are required to wear a mask.

Can't attend our Fall Family Fun Day? Don't worry! KMAC will be having Family Fun Days four times a year.

For more information call (502) 589-0102 or visit kmacmuseum.org