KMAC Museum hosts artist talk with Paul Mpagi Sepuya

KMAC Museum is pleased to host an artist talk with Paul Mpagi Sepuya. The artist will speak about his career and work amongst his photographs in the third floor gallery on November 4, 2017 at 3:30pm.

Paul Sepuya: Portraits / Positions, in conjunction with the Louisville Photo Biennial, is on view from September 22 - November 12, 2017 in the third floor gallery. The artist's work is also included in Victory Over the Sun: The Poetics and Politics of Eclipse, on view until December 3 in the second floor gallery.

Sepuya is known for his extensive photographic documents of domesticated scenes of friends, fellow artists, and lovers. Interwoven within these tender, often amatory, environments is Sepuya's practice of including anatomized photographs of his studio. Serving as intimate studio still lifes his images capturing the dormant settings of portrait props, drapes, tripods and his own restaged photographs collaged onto mirrors, are further extensions of the pleasure and desire that stem from the social world in which is work is grounded.

For more information call (502) 589-0102 or visit kmacmuseum.org