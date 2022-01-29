× Expand KMAC Museum KMAC Poetry Slam logo

KMAC Museum Poetry Slam

KMAC Poetry Slams are one of Louisville's premiere slam poetry events.

Taking place at KMAC Museum, the Slam is a competition amongst local poets and is juried by audience members.

For more information about upcoming slams, check out our social media feeds or our webpage here- https://www.kmacmuseum.org/poetry-slam

For more information, please email Hunter Kissel, KMAC's Director of Engagement and Visitor Services, at hunter@kmacmuseum.org.

​

Presented in partnership with Lance Newman and Young Poets of Louisville, and supported by Louisville Metro Government through the External Agency Fund.

For more information call (502) 589-0102 or visit kmacmuseum.org/poetry-slam