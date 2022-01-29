KMAC Museum Poetry Slam
to
KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
KMAC Museum
KMAC Poetry Slam logo
KMAC Museum Poetry Slam
KMAC Poetry Slams are one of Louisville's premiere slam poetry events.
Taking place at KMAC Museum, the Slam is a competition amongst local poets and is juried by audience members.
For more information about upcoming slams, check out our social media feeds or our webpage here- https://www.kmacmuseum.org/poetry-slam
For more information, please email Hunter Kissel, KMAC's Director of Engagement and Visitor Services, at hunter@kmacmuseum.org.
Presented in partnership with Lance Newman and Young Poets of Louisville, and supported by Louisville Metro Government through the External Agency Fund.
For more information call (502) 589-0102 or visit kmacmuseum.org/poetry-slam