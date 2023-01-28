× Expand KMAC Museum KMAC Museum Poetry Slam

Calling all poets! Join KMAC Museum and local artist and Slam host Lance Newman for our upcoming KMAC Poetry Slam on Saturday, January 28th from 5:30 - 7:30 PM.

The Slam is a competition amongst local poets and juried by audience members. As one of KMAC’s inaugural events for 2023, this slam is sure to be wonderful evening filled with impactful spoken word performances.

For more information call 502.589.0102 or visit www.kmacmuseum.org.