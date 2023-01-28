KMAC Museum Poetry Slam

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

KMAC Museum Poetry Slam

Calling all poets! Join KMAC Museum and local artist and Slam host Lance Newman for our upcoming KMAC Poetry Slam on Saturday, January 28th from 5:30 - 7:30 PM.

The Slam is a competition amongst local poets and juried by audience members. As one of KMAC’s inaugural events for 2023, this slam is sure to be wonderful evening filled with impactful spoken word performances.

For more information call 502.589.0102 or visit www.kmacmuseum.org.

502.589.0102
