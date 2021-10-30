KMAC Museum Poetry Slam

to

RePurposed on Main 615 Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Join us for an afternoon of poetry and spoken word performances!

KMAC Poetry Slams are Louisville’s longest-running poetry slam events. Taking place on the last Saturday of each month at 3:00 PM, the Slam is a competition amongst local poets and juried by audience members. During the pandemic, Poetry Slams will continue to take place outdoors at RePurposed on Main, in the event of rain the event will take place indoors at KMAC Museum. Please check our calendar or social media for the latest announcements regarding dates, times, and locations.

For more information call (502) 589-0102 or visit kmacmuseum.org

Info

RePurposed on Main 615 Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Outdoor, Talks & Readings, This & That
to
Google Calendar - KMAC Museum Poetry Slam - 2021-10-30 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - KMAC Museum Poetry Slam - 2021-10-30 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - KMAC Museum Poetry Slam - 2021-10-30 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - KMAC Museum Poetry Slam - 2021-10-30 15:00:00 ical