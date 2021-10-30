KMAC Museum Poetry Slam

× Expand KMAC Museum KMAC Poetry Slam

Join us for an afternoon of poetry and spoken word performances!

KMAC Poetry Slams are Louisville’s longest-running poetry slam events. Taking place on the last Saturday of each month at 3:00 PM, the Slam is a competition amongst local poets and juried by audience members. During the pandemic, Poetry Slams will continue to take place outdoors at RePurposed on Main, in the event of rain the event will take place indoors at KMAC Museum. Please check our calendar or social media for the latest announcements regarding dates, times, and locations.

For more information call (502) 589-0102 or visit kmacmuseum.org