× Expand Dee Johnson Photography Lance Newman

KMAC Museum Poetry Writing Workshop

Calling all poets! Join KMAC Museum and local artist Lance Newman for our upcoming free-to-attend poetry writing workshops!

KMAC is excited to host a number of exciting writing workshops throughout July and August, with the first workshop taking place on Saturday, July 16th from 1-3pm. These workshops are free for participants and no registration is required.

These workshops are designed for new and established poets alike. Come out to hone your craft, learn more about the technical aspects of poetry, and prepare your work for slam poetry performances at KMAC and beyond!

For more information, please call 502.589.0102