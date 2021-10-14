× Expand Photo Courtesy of Julia Comer New blown glass pumpkins

KMAC Museum's Fall Shop & Sip Virtual Happy Hour

Join us for our exclusive October virtual shopping event with the KMAC Shop!

​

Our Director of Retail Experience, Julia Comer, will be sharing some of the new arrivals in our shop with attendees. We are excited to hear more about the new items and Julia's thought process behind how she chose the selection of pieces she has curated for this event. Attendees will be able to order any of the featured items during the shopping event and shop staff will be on hand to answer any questions.

​

This online event is open to the public and will take place over Zoom. The link to the Zoom meeting for the event can be found on the event webpage.

For more information visit kmacmuseum.org/upcoming-shopping-events