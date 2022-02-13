× Expand Joanna Miller A young learner completes an activity in the museum's gallery

KMAC Museum's Family Fun Day

Come visit KMAC for a free day of all-ages programming and activities on Saturday, February 19th. See award winning artwork from local teens in the Scholastic Gold Key Exhibition (only on view in February!) and tour the new exhibition "Crafting the Vernacular." You can also visit the KMAC cafe and shop and explore the elements of art in Studio 715. All ages welcome! Activities from 11a-3p, museum will be free all day.

For more information call (502) 589-0102 or visit kmacmuseum.org