KMAC Museum's Tiny Art Tales
to
KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Photo Courtesy of Joanna Miller
Mother and Child Enjoying a Past Session of Tiny Art Tales
Tiny Art Tales is Back and Live At KMAC!
Join KMAC educators for a kindergarten-readiness story time with movement, music, and art.
Tiny Art Tales take place every second and fourth Friday of the month from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.
FREE for Pre-K children and their families!
For more information call (502) 589-0102 or visit kmacmuseum.org

Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Kids & Family