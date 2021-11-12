KMAC Museum's Tiny Art Tales

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Tiny Art Tales is Back and Live At KMAC!

Join KMAC educators for a kindergarten-readiness story time with movement, music, and art.

Tiny Art Tales take place every second and fourth Friday of the month from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.

FREE for Pre-K children and their families!

For more information call (502) 589-0102 or visit kmacmuseum.org

Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Kids & Family
