KMAC Open Mic

The July Slam is an OPEN MIC! This is the perfect opportunity for seasoned poets and new performers alike to experiment with something new! The Open Mic is free to attend, as well as free to participate.

Regular Poetry Slam competitions will resume in September. The KMAC Poetry Slam is presented in partnership with Lance Newman and Young Poets of Louisville. Thank you to Baird for sponsoring this event.

