KMAC Poetry Slam

Join us for an afternoon of poetry and spoken word word performances!

KMAC Poetry Slams are Louisville’s longest running poetry slam events. Taking place on the last Saturday of each month at 5:30 PM, the Slam is a competition amongst local poets and juried by audience members. Poetry Slams will continue to take place inside at KMAC Museum, where we will practice social distancing and ask all attendees to please wear masks. Please check our calendar or social media for the latest announcements regarding dates, times, and locations.

For more information call (502) 589-0102 or visit kmacmuseum.org