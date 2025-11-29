× Expand KMAC. Microphone in front of a crowd.

Join us on Saturday, November 29th at 5:30pm for the KMAC Poetry Slam!

The Slam is a competition amongst local poets and juried by audience members. Prizes are awarded to the top three poets. Our host this month will be local poet Coco Flow, filling in for Mr. SpreadLove. Admission to this event is free, and there is a $10 fee for those interested in competing. The KMAC Poetry Slam is presented in partnership with Lance Newman and Young Poets of Louisville.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit KMACmuseum.org