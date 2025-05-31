× Expand KMAC A poet performing in the KMAC galleries.

KMAC Poetry Slam - 10th Anniversary

Join us on Saturday, May 31st from 5:30-8:30pm for an extra special edition of the KMAC Poetry Slam! This month, we’re celebrating 10 years of the KMAC Poetry Slam. Guests can look forward to a longer event complete with more competing poets, light bites, and a special cocktail at the KMAC Café! We encourage guests to come a bit early and enjoy free admission to KMAC’s current exhibitions.

Admission to this event is free, and there is a $10 fee for those interested in competing. This event is presented in partnership with Lance Newman, a.k.a. Mr. SpreadLove, and Young Poets of Louisville.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit kmacmuseum.org/poetry-slam.