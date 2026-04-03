× Expand KMAC Man performing poetry in front of an audience.

Join us on Saturday, April 25th at 5:30pm for the KMAC Poetry Slam! The Slam is a competition amongst local poets and juried by audience members. Prizes are awarded to the top three poets. Admission to this event is free, and there is a $10 fee for those interested in competing. The KMAC Poetry Slam is presented in partnership with Lance Newman and Young Poets of Louisville.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit KMACmuseum.org