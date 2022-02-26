× Expand KMAC Museum KMAC Poetry Slam logo

KMAC Poetry Slam

KMAC Poetry Slams are one of Louisville's premiere slam poetry events.

Taking place at KMAC Museum, the Slam is a competition amongst local poets and is juried by audience members.

The Slam takes place on the last Saturday of every month and there is always $600 in prize money up for grabs!

This event is free and open to the public. Any questions about the Slam, how to participate, or competition rules can be sent to KMAC's Director of Engagement, Hunter Kissel, at hunter@kmacmuseum.org.

Presented in partnership with Lance Newman and Young Poets of Louisville and supported by Louisville Metro Government through the External Agency Fund.

For more information about upcoming slams, check out our social media feeds or our webpage here- kmacmuseum.org/poetry-slam