× Expand KMAC Man performing at a KMAC Poetry Slam.

KMAC Poetry Slam

Join us for our September KMAC Poetry Slam! The Slam is a competition amongst local poets and juried by audience members. This event is free to attend, and the fee to compete is $10. Learn more at kmacmuseum.org/poetry-slam.

The KMAC Poetry Slam is presented in partnership with Lance Newman and Young Poets of Louisville.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit kmacmuseum.org/poetry-slam