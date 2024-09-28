KMAC Poetry Slam

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Join us for our September KMAC Poetry Slam! The Slam is a competition amongst local poets and juried by audience members. This event is free to attend, and the fee to compete is $10. Learn more at kmacmuseum.org/poetry-slam.

The KMAC Poetry Slam is presented in partnership with Lance Newman and Young Poets of Louisville.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit kmacmuseum.org/poetry-slam

