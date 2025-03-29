× Expand KMAC A poet performing in front of a crowd.

KMAC Poetry Slam

The next KMAC Poetry Slam is Saturday, March 29th at 5:30pm! Hosted by multidisciplinary artist Lance Newman, the KMAC Poetry Slam is a competition amongst local poets and juried by audience members. Prizes are awarded to the top three poets!

Admission to this event is free, and there is a $10 fee for those interested in competing. This event is presented in partnership with Lance Newman and Young Poets of Louisville.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit kmacmuseum.org/poetry-slam