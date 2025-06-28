× Expand KMAC Man speaking into a microphone in front of a seated crowd.

KMAC Poetry Slam

The June KMAC Poetry Slam is Saturday, June 28th at 5:30pm! Hosted by Lance Newman, a.k.a. Mr. SpreadLove, the KMAC Poetry Slam is a competition amongst local poets and juried by audience members. Prizes are awarded to the top three poets! Admission to this event is free, and there is a $10 fee for those interested in competing. The KMAC Poetry Slam is presented in partnership with Lance Newman and Young Poets of Louisville. Thank you to Baird for sponsoring this event.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit kmacmuseum.org