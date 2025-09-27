KMAC Poetry Slam

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

The next KMAC Poetry Slam is Saturday, September 27th at 5:30pm! Hosted by Lance Newman, a.k.a. Mr. SpreadLove, the KMAC Poetry Slam is a competition amongst local poets and juried by audience members. Prizes are awarded to the top three poets! Admission to this event is free, and there is a $10 fee for those interested in competing. The KMAC Poetry Slam is presented in partnership with Lance Newman and Young Poets of Louisville.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit KMACmuseum.org

Art & Exhibitions, Talks & Readings
5025890102
