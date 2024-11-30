× Expand KMAC Poetry Slam attendees watching a poet perform.

KMAC Poetry Slam - November

Join KMAC and Slam host Lance Newman on November 30th from 5:30-7:30 PM for the November installment of our Poetry Slam series.

The KMAC Poetry Slam is a competition amongst local poets and juried by audience members. Interested in competing? Please arrive ten minutes before the start of the slam to get registered with the host. The fee to compete is $10. The KMAC Poetry Slam is presented in partnership with Lance Newman and Young Poets of Louisville.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit kmacmuseum.org/poetry-slam