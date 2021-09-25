× Expand KMAC Museum KMAC Poetry Slam Logo

Join us for an afternoon of poetry and spoken word performances!

KMAC Poetry Slams are Louisville’s longest running poetry slam events. Taking place on the last Saturday of each month at 3:00 PM, the Slam is a competition amongst local poets and juried by audience members. During the pandemic, Poetry Slams will continue to take place outdoors at RePurposed on Main, in the event of rain the event will take place indoors at KMAC Museum. Please check our calendar or social media for the latest announcements regarding dates, times, and locations.

The KMAC Poetry Slam is presented in collaboration with Young Poets of Louisville and is supported by Louisville Metro Government's External Agency Fund.

For more information visit kmacmuseum.org/poetry-slam