KMAC presents photographer Paul Mpagi Sepuya

to Google Calendar - KMAC presents photographer Paul Mpagi Sepuya - 2017-09-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - KMAC presents photographer Paul Mpagi Sepuya - 2017-09-22 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - KMAC presents photographer Paul Mpagi Sepuya - 2017-09-22 00:00:00 iCalendar - KMAC presents photographer Paul Mpagi Sepuya - 2017-09-22 00:00:00

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

KMAC presents photographer Paul Mpagi Sepuya

KMAC Museum is pleased to present Paul Mpagi Sepuya: Portraits / Positions, in conjunction with the Louisville Photo Biennial, on view from September 22 - November 12, 2017 in the third floor gallery. Donors and members are invited to a preview on Friday from 6-8pm.

Sepuya is known for his extensive photographic documents of domesticated scenes of friends, fellow artists, and lovers. Interwoven within these tender, often amatory, environments is Sepuya's practice of including anatomized photographs of his studio. Serving as intimate studio still lifes his images capturing the dormant settings of portrait props, drapes, tripods and his own restaged photographs collaged onto mirrors, are further extensions of the pleasure and desire that stem from the social world in which is work is grounded.  

Sepuya's dissected scenes of portrait making presage a more cumulative process, one that continually builds on an identity firmly within a social structure of gay male peers and mentors. His tableaus are informed by a coded language of visuals, social cues, and other signals to queer culture from Andy Warhol, Robert Mapplethorpe, Peter Hujar and George Dureau to more obscure and subversive communities within the history of the gay avant-garde. Positioned within this historical framework, Sepuya aligns with the contemporary impulse among artists to locate a space of unity for their work to exist. As his photographs index previous studio activity and former portrait sessions, his studio becomes as much the focus as his living subjects. 

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Paul Mpagi Sepuya was born in San Bernardino, California in 1982. He received a BFA in Photography & Imaging from New York University Tisch School of the Arts in 2004 and a MFA in Photography from the University of California Los Angeles in 2016. His work is included in the upcoming exhibition "Trigger: Gender as a Tool and a Weapon" on view at the New Museum in New York from September 27, 2017-January 21, 2018. He currently lives and works in Los Angeles.

For more information call  (502) 589-0102  or visit http://kmacmuseum.org

Info
KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
to Google Calendar - KMAC presents photographer Paul Mpagi Sepuya - 2017-09-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - KMAC presents photographer Paul Mpagi Sepuya - 2017-09-22 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - KMAC presents photographer Paul Mpagi Sepuya - 2017-09-22 00:00:00 iCalendar - KMAC presents photographer Paul Mpagi Sepuya - 2017-09-22 00:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

September 20, 2017

Thursday

September 21, 2017

Friday

September 22, 2017

Saturday

September 23, 2017

Sunday

September 24, 2017

Monday

September 25, 2017

Tuesday

September 26, 2017

Submit Yours