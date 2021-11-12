× Expand Photo courtesy of Julia Comer Thomas Glen Christmas ornaments

KMAC's Christmas Trunk Show, Shopping Event

Join us for the KMAC Shop's exclusive November shopping event!

Our Director of Retail Experience, Julia Comer, will be hosting this holiday-themed shopping event where attendees will have the chance to see and shop our new holiday items and Christmas decor.

In addition to showcasing some of our new holiday arrivals, the evening will feature an in store appearance by Brent Lawyer, who is the designer behind the Thomas Glenn Holiday ornaments. We are excited to hear more from Brent about the Thomas Glen Holiday collection, which features beautifully mouth blown and handcrafted ornaments. Brent will be personally assisting shoppers with purchases of art themed, limited edition, handcrafted holiday ornaments made individually by artisans in Poland.

Attendees will be able to order any of the featured items during the shopping event and shop staff will be on hand to answer any questions.

This online event is open to the public and will take place in person in the KMAC shop and also over Zoom.

For more information visit kmacmuseum.org/upcoming-shopping-events