× Expand KMAC KMAsquerade banner - 1 KMAsquerade banner.

KMAsquerade

It's time to get out your fanciest costume or mask and join us for the inaugural KMAsquerade! On Saturday, October 4th, from 8pm to midnight, we're inviting the Louisville community to come together and raise funds for KMAC's exhibitions and educational programming. Each guest will be able to enjoy drinks from our bar, dance to great tunes with DJ SpringBreak, and savor delicious desserts from local eateries like Elderberry, Please & Thank You, 211 Clover Lane, and more! Awards will be given for individual costumes as well as team costumes. Help us continue to connect people to art and creative practice by purchasing a ticket to the party of the year!

Thank you to our sponsors for this event: Gym Snack, Louisville Jerky Co., Pumps, Cornbread Hemp, Voice Louisville, Elderberry Provisions, Please & Thank You, 211 Clover Lane, Caufields, and The Nitty Gritty.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit KMACmuseum.org