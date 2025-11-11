KMHM Virtual Speaker Series - Brothers in Arms: Remembering Brothers Buried Side by Side in American World War II Cemeteries
to
Downtown Frankfort Broadway St , Kentucky
Frankfort’s Candlelight holiday tradition invites the community to the Old State Capitol, a landmark at the heart of the city’s history. The Kentucky Historical Society joins the celebration with choirs on the Capitol steps, family-friendly historic crafts, and sharing the stories of this historic site.
For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov
Info
Downtown Frankfort Broadway St , Kentucky
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, History