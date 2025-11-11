KMHM Virtual Speaker Series - Brothers in Arms: Remembering Brothers Buried Side by Side in American World War II Cemeteries

Join KHS this Veterans Day for a story of war and family. They were, as an inscription at the Epinal American Cemetery reads, “Citizens of Every Calling.” Some walked the streets of New York in patent leather shoes. Others trekked barefoot through the hillsides of Appalachia.

They were, by birth or by heritage, Cherokee, German, Irish, Italian, Japanese, Jewish, Mexican, Polish, Pueblo, Slovakian, Swedish, and many more. What united them was a country and a cause.

They were, in nearly 250 cases, brothers, buried forever side by side. It is a story of war, of battles won and medals earned, but also a story of family, of the ones left behind when the brothers were gone.

