KMSHA/SMHA International Grand Championship

The Kentucky Mountain Saddle Horse Association (KMSHA) and the Spotted Mountain Horse Association are both very passionate about their specific breeds. Both organizations strive to demonstrate the value and beauty of these mountain horses. One way that these two associations look to promote the horses is through specific shows/programs, and the Kentucky Horse Park is proud to be the location of one of these upcoming events. This three-day event is a great opportunity to show your support for passionate horse organizations, plus if you're looking for some excellent competition, this championship will be well worth attending.

For more information call (859) 225-5674 or visit kmsha.com