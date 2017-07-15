Knap-In and Lithic Art Show

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

July 15 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Interact with rock enthusiasts and artisans from the region as they demonstrate the process of flint knapping. This lost art was practiced by people in ancient times to make tools and weapons. Pre-historic artifacts will be on display and modern replicas will be available for sale or trade, as well as other primitive arts and crafts.

9 A.M. – 5 P.M.; Across from Visitor Center

FREE; $5 per car weekend fee still applies for Non-Members

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit  bernheim.org

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
502-955-8512
