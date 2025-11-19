× Expand Foxhollow Farm Kneaded By Nash: Cinni-Mini & Me

Kneaded By Nash: Cinni-Mini & Me

$45.

Bring you + your mini (12 and under) to learn how to make Kneaded by Nash signature "Cinna Noms". Leave with 4 ready to bake "Cinna Noms", exclusive KBN Cinna Nom Recipe, and enjoy a sweet treat during class with your mini.

Class is approximately 1 hour. The ONLY thing you need to bring is: a standard size rolling pin.

*limited seating available*

Due to the preparation of this event- all sales are final and no refunds will be given.

For more information call (502) 797-0005 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/