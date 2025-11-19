Kneaded By Nash: Cinni-Mini & Me
Foxhollow Farm 8905 HWY 329, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Foxhollow Farm
$45.
Bring you + your mini (12 and under) to learn how to make Kneaded by Nash signature "Cinna Noms". Leave with 4 ready to bake "Cinna Noms", exclusive KBN Cinna Nom Recipe, and enjoy a sweet treat during class with your mini.
Class is approximately 1 hour. The ONLY thing you need to bring is: a standard size rolling pin.
*limited seating available*
Due to the preparation of this event- all sales are final and no refunds will be given.
For more information call (502) 797-0005 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/