Kneebody at the Lyric

Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center 300 East Third Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Kneebody at the Lyric

The Origins Jazz Series is the intersection of some of Lexington's most respected venues, jazz artists, and festival organizers. It is a series that is designed to build on the current energy of jazz as a popular art form in Lexington and Central Kentucky. 

Kneebody is keyboardist Adam Benjamin, trumpeter Shane Endsley, electric bassist Kaveh Rastegar, saxophonist Ben Wendel and drummer Nate Wood. The band has no leader; rather, each member is the leader; they've developed their own musical language, inventing a unique cueing system that allows them each to change the tempo, key, style, and more in an instant.

Tickets $25.

For more information call 859.280.2218 or  visit OriginsJazz.org

