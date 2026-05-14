Knob Creek Bourbon Dinner with Fred Noe
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Bourbons Bistro 2255 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Jim Beam
Fred Noe, Beam Distillery
Knob Creek Bourbon Dinner with Fred Noe
FRED NOE HOSTS A KNOB CREEK BOURBON DINNER
Wednesday, June 3 | 6:00pm | $90 per person, plus tax and gratuity
Join us for an unforgettable evening with Fred Noe, seventh-generation Beam and master storyteller of one of bourbon’s most iconic families.
The evening features a curated three-course dinner featuring a set salad course and your choice of salmon or pork chop. Each course will be paired with exceptional pours from Knob Creek including a rare Knob Creek 21 year.
For nearly two decades, Fred Noe has carried on the Beam tradition at the legendary Jim Beam Distillery, founded by his great-grandfather, Jim Beam himself. Through stories, history, and bourbon lore passed down through generations, Fred brings the legacy of America’s first whiskey family to life in a way only he can.
That legacy began in 1795, when Jacob Beam sold his first barrel of whiskey — and continues today through seven generations of the Beam family.
Seats are limited — reserve yours today in the Experiences section of our Open Table page.
For more information call 502-894-8838 or visit bourbonsbistro.com/upcoming-events/2026/6/3/beam-bourbon-dinner-with-fred-noe