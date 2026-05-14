× Expand Jim Beam Fred Noe, Beam Distillery

Knob Creek Bourbon Dinner with Fred Noe

FRED NOE HOSTS A KNOB CREEK BOURBON DINNER

Wednesday, June 3 | 6:00pm | $90 per person, plus tax and gratuity

Join us for an unforgettable evening with Fred Noe, seventh-generation Beam and master storyteller of one of bourbon’s most iconic families.

The evening features a curated three-course dinner featuring a set salad course and your choice of salmon or pork chop. Each course will be paired with exceptional pours from Knob Creek including a rare Knob Creek 21 year.

For nearly two decades, Fred Noe has carried on the Beam tradition at the legendary Jim Beam Distillery, founded by his great-grandfather, Jim Beam himself. Through stories, history, and bourbon lore passed down through generations, Fred brings the legacy of America’s first whiskey family to life in a way only he can.

That legacy began in 1795, when Jacob Beam sold his first barrel of whiskey — and continues today through seven generations of the Beam family.

Seats are limited — reserve yours today in the Experiences section of our Open Table page.

For more information call 502-894-8838 or visit bourbonsbistro.com/upcoming-events/2026/6/3/beam-bourbon-dinner-with-fred-noe