× Expand Conflicted Arts; Ashleigh Ferguson. Ukrainian Exhibit - 1 Opening Reception April 30, 2026 from 5:30-7:30 PM. Art books available in our gift shop. Free admission, RSVP strongly preferred (available on our website).

We Know Who They Are...at Gateway Regional Arts Center

Join us for the gallery reception of We Know Who They Are (WKWTA) by Conflicted Art, an immersive and deeply moving exhibition confronting the realities of the war in Ukraine. Founded by Yevgen Nemchenko and Benjamin Cunningham, this powerful multimedia project reflects both the tragedy and resilience of a nation at war.

Through firsthand video accounts and interactive displays featuring artifacts this exhibit offers an unfiltered look into lived experiences of conflict. We Know Who They Are is more than an exhibition, it is a call to witness, to remember, and to engage in meaningful dialogue.

Enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar as you explore this impactful installation and connect with others in a shared space of reflection and awareness.

Sponsored by The Vilcek Foundation and curated by Conflicted Art.

For more information call (859) 498-6264 or visit grackentucky.org/events