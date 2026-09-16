KOHC 50th Anniversary Celebration

Join the Kentucky Oral History Commission’s 50th Anniversary Celebration for a panel discussion of the past, present, and future of KOHC!

Our distinguished guests will lead the dialogue:

• Kim Lady Smith, Former Director, KOHC

• Dr. Doug Boyd, Director, Nunn Center for Oral History at the University of Kentucky

• Brent Björkman, Director, Kentucky Folklife Program and the Kentucky Museum

Light refreshments will be served following audience Q&A. The event is free, but reservations are strongly encouraged for in-person attendees. Can’t make it in person? Watch the livestream via KHS’s YouTube channel! (https://www.youtube.com/c/KentuckyHistoricalSociety)