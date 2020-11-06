Kolok Sculpture Studio 5th Annual Open House
Owensboro, KY Owensboro, Kentucky
William Kolok
Boxed In - 20" x 14" x 3" mixed wood, reclaimed objects abstract sculpture

Step away from the everyday and explore the creative side of life. You are invited to Kolok Sculpture Studio 5th Annual Open House. Drop by the studio, talk with artist about abstract art, learn Kolok's creative process.
For more information call (270) 685-1312 or visit kolok.net
