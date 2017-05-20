Kosair Charities Open Car and Motorcycle Show

Join us at the Kosair Charities for the annual Kosair Charities Open Car & Motorcycle Show. This event is open to all cars and motorcycles.

There is a $20 registration fee for all vehicles participating.

Come out and enjoy food trucks, music, and an awards ceremony.

Tickets will be available for the 2017 Kosair Shrine Classic Car, a 1971 Corvette Stingray. Proceeds from this event will benefit Kosair Charities.

For more information visit kosair.org/event/kosaircharitiescarshow/