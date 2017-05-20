Kosair Charities Open Car and Motorcycle Show

Sam Swope Kosair Charities Center 982 Eastern Parkway, Louisville, Kentucky 40217

Join us at the Kosair Charities for the annual Kosair Charities Open Car & Motorcycle Show. This event is open to all cars and motorcycles.

There is a $20 registration fee for all vehicles participating.

Come out and enjoy food trucks, music, and an awards ceremony.

Tickets will be available for the 2017 Kosair Shrine Classic Car, a 1971 Corvette Stingray. Proceeds from this event will benefit Kosair Charities.

For more information visit kosair.org/event/kosaircharitiescarshow/

Sam Swope Kosair Charities Center 982 Eastern Parkway, Louisville, Kentucky 40217

